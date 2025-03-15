Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Liverpool, UK – March 14, 2025 – Boxing fans are in for a treat as the prelims for the WBA featherweight title clash between champion Nick Ball and challenger TJ Doheny will be available to stream for free on YouTube.

Scheduled for Saturday, March 15, at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the undercard action promises to set the stage for an explosive main event, giving viewers a taste of the night’s fistic fireworks at no cost.

Nick Ball (21-0-1, 12 KOs), the undefeated hometown hero, defends his title against the seasoned Irish veteran TJ Doheny (26-5, 20 KOs) in what marks his second defense of the WBA featherweight crown. While the main event will air live on TNT Sports and DAZN (excluding UK & Ireland), the prelims offer fans worldwide a chance to catch rising stars and competitive matchups on Queensberry Promotions’ and DAZN Boxing’s YouTube channels, starting earlier in the day.

The free prelims are expected to feature a stacked undercard, though specific bouts have yet to be fully confirmed for the stream. Historically, Queensberry’s YouTube broadcasts have showcased emerging talents and gritty contests, making this a must-watch lead-in to the championship fight. With Ball riding a wave of momentum from his 2024 victories over Raymond Ford and Ronny Rios, and Doheny looking to reclaim glory after a knockout loss to Naoya Inoue, the night’s earlier action will likely amplify the excitement.

Tune in on March 15 to DAZN Boxing’s YouTube channel for the free prelims live stream, with coverage expected to begin in the afternoon UK time, ahead of the main card’s 6:30 PM GMT start. This is your chance to witness the buildup to a world title showdown—don’t miss it!

