Skye Nicolson vs. Tiara Brown: WBC Title Fight Live on DAZN March 22

Sydney, Australia – March 21, 2025 – Matchroom Boxing heads to Qudos Bank Arena this Saturday, March 22, as undefeated WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson (12-0, 1 KO) prepares to defend her title against the formidable Tiara “Dark Menace” Brown (18-0, 11 KOs). This highly anticipated clash, part of the co-main event on a card headlined by George Kambosos Jr. versus Jake Wyllie, promises to be a defining moment for both fighters in the women’s featherweight division.

Nicolson, a 29-year-old southpaw from Queensland, returns to her home country as a reigning champion for the first time, riding a wave of momentum after her historic unanimous decision victory over Raven Chapman in Riyadh last year. Known for her slick footwork and precise jab, Nicolson has dominated her professional career thus far, rarely losing rounds. She views this fight as a chance to solidify her legacy and inch closer to her goal of unifying the featherweight titles. “We’ve manifested this moment,” Nicolson said at Thursday’s press conference. “Coming back to Australia as world champion, it’s an honor to perform in front of an Aussie crowd.”

Standing in her way is Tiara Brown, a 36-year-old American from Lehigh Acres, Florida, who brings an impressive knockout pedigree to the ring. With 11 stoppages in her 18 victories, Brown boasts a 61% knockout rate—a rarity in women’s boxing—and has vowed to end Nicolson’s reign in emphatic fashion. “There’s a difference between boxing and running,” Brown taunted during fight week, likening Nicolson’s elusive style to “Sonic the Hedgehog.” She added, “Either she’s going to stop, the doctor will stop the fight, or maybe [promoter] Eddie Hearn will stop it.”

The buildup to the bout has been charged with tension. At Thursday’s press conference, Brown attempted to snatch Nicolson’s belt from her shoulder, sparking a heated exchange. Nicolson offered a handshake afterward, only for Brown to reject it—a move the champion later called “disrespectful” on social media. “Just make weight and show up please girl so I can give you the beating you’ve been begging for,” Nicolson posted, signaling her intent to let her fists do the talking.

Brown, competing in her first world title fight, has dismissed Nicolson’s credentials, claiming the Australian has been “spoon-fed” success and hasn’t faced a true test. “She’s never had to switch gears in any of her professional fights,” Brown told Ring Magazine. “No one has pushed her to have to go in that trick bag.” Nicolson, however, welcomes the challenge, telling Boxing Scene, “She’s good. You can’t be 18-0, an amateur world champion, and not be good. We’ll see what Tiara’s got.”

Analysts see this as a classic matchup of styles: Nicolson’s technical mastery versus Brown’s raw power. Betting odds reflect confidence in the champion, with DraftKings listing Nicolson as a -800 favorite and Brown as a +500 underdog. Experts predict Nicolson will leverage her home advantage and ring IQ to outbox Brown over the 10-round distance, though Brown’s knockout threat keeps the fight intriguing. “Fighting at home will push Nicolson over the line against a dangerous opponent,” wrote Frankie Monkhouse for WSN.com.

The undercard, airing live on DAZN starting at 7 p.m. AEDT (4 a.m. ET), features additional star power, including Cherneka Johnson versus Nina Hughes. Nicolson-Brown ringwalks are slated for approximately 9:21 p.m. AEDT, though timings may shift depending on earlier bouts. For Nicolson, a win could pave the way for unification clashes later this year, while Brown aims to seize the spotlight and the WBC crown in one fell swoop.

Will Nicolson’s homecoming be a triumph, or will Brown deliver on her promise to stop the champion’s run? The answer awaits in the ring.

