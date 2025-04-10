Dzmitry Asanau vs Francesco Patera Live Stream, How To Watch, Start Time

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, boxing fans are in for a treat as undefeated lightweight contender Dzmitry Asanau takes on seasoned veteran Francesco Patera in a highly anticipated 10-round main event. The fight, set to take place at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada, promises to be a pivotal moment for both fighters as they vie for supremacy in the lightweight division. Asanau will be defending his WBC Continental Americas lightweight title, while Patera aims to leverage his experience to upset the rising star.

Dzmitry Asanau (9-0, 4 KOs) hailing from Belarus, the 28-year-old Asanau has quickly made a name for himself in the professional ranks since turning pro in 2021. A two-time Olympian and 2019 European Games gold medalist, Asanau brings a decorated amateur background into the ring. Now based in Montreal under the guidance of Eye of the Tiger Management, he’s riding a wave of momentum after capturing the WBC Continental Americas title with a fifth-round stoppage of Matias Rueda in November 2024. Known for his sharp technique and relentless pace, Asanau sees this fight as a chance to solidify his status as a contender in the 135-pound division. “It’s exciting to defend my belt for the first time because it represents my continued rise,” Asanau said. “I plan to reward the fans with a great performance.”

The 31-year-old Belgian fighter Francesco Patera (30-5, 11 KOs) is no stranger to high-stakes battles. A former two-time European lightweight champion, Patera has built a reputation for thriving as an underdog. His career highlights include a stunning upset over Edis Tatli in 2017 to claim the European title and a victory against the previously unbeaten Lewis Ritson in 2018. With 35 professional fights under his belt, Patera brings a wealth of experience to this matchup. Though he’s coming off a mixed run—going 2-2 in his last four bouts, with losses to Keyshawn Davis and Gary Cully—he remains a dangerous opponent who has never been stopped. This fight marks his Canadian debut and a chance to reclaim championship glory.

For Asanau, a win over Patera would mark a significant step toward world title contention, proving he can handle a seasoned veteran with a proven track record. For Patera, an upset victory could rejuvenate his career and position him back in the lightweight spotlight. The clash of Asanau’s youthful ambition against Patera’s battle-tested resilience sets the stage for an intriguing tactical battle.

The Fight Card

The Asanau vs. Patera fight headlines a stacked card promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management. Notable undercard bouts include:

Christopher Guerrero (13-0, 8 KOs) vs. Oliver Quintana (22-3, 16 KOs): A 10-round fight for the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight title.

Mary Spencer (9-2, 6 KOs) vs. Ogleidis Suarez (31-5-1, 15 KOs): Spencer defends her WBA super welterweight title against the experienced Venezuelan.

Additional bouts featuring rising prospects like Jhon Orobio, Alexandre Gaumont, and debutants Wyatt Sanford and Erik Israyelyan.

Where to Watch Online

Fans eager to catch the action live have several streaming options depending on their location:

United States: The entire card, including Asanau vs. Patera, will stream exclusively on ESPN+. The broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, with the main event expected around 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT, depending on the undercard’s duration. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually, offering access to this fight and a vast library of sports content.

Canada: The event will be available live on Punching Grace, a platform dedicated to boxing fans in the region. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Latin America: Viewers can tune in via ESPN KnockOut on Disney+ Premium, with start times varying by country (e.g., 7:30 p.m. ART for Argentina, 4:30 p.m. CST for Mexico).

How to Stream

ESPN+: Sign up at espn.com/espnplus, download the ESPN app, and log in to watch on your smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer.

Punching Grace: Visit punchinggrace.com for subscription details and streaming access, tailored for Canadian audiences.

The Dzmitry Asanau vs. Francesco Patera fight is more than just a title defense—it’s a clash of styles, generations, and ambitions. Will Asanau’s precision and momentum carry him to victory, or will Patera’s experience and grit steal the show? Tune in on April 10, 2025, to find out, and don’t miss what could be a defining moment in the lightweight division. Whether you’re streaming on ESPN+, Punching Grace, or ESPN KnockOut, this is one fight you won’t want to miss.

