Jaron Boots Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis Free Livestream Fight Prelims

Get ready for a thrilling night of boxing at the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, where the welterweight unification clash between IBF champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis and WBA titlist Eimantas Stanionis will headline a stacked card on April 12. Before the main event, fans tuning into the free “Before the Bell” livestream prelims, starting at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, are in for an explosive undercard that promises to deliver fireworks and showcase the future of the sport.

The prelims, available via DAZN’s YouTube channel, will feature a four bouts designed to whet the appetite of boxing enthusiasts ahead of the Ennis-Stanionis showdown. With rising stars, local favorites, and hungry prospects, the early portion of the card is poised to set the tone for what many are calling a potential “instant classic” in the main event.

Kicking off the DAZN main fight card, Shakhram Giyasov vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo in a 10 round super welterweight bout.

Next up, Omari Jones (1-0, 1 KO), a U.S. Olympic bronze medalist, steps into the ring for just his second professional fight. The 22-year-old welterweight phenom dazzled in his pro debut with a first-round knockout, and he’s already being touted as a future world champion. Facing him is William Jackson (3-2, 2 KOs), a tough journeyman looking to derail the hype train. Jones’ blend of speed, power, and ring IQ makes him a must-watch prospect, but Jackson’s experience could test the young star’s composure in this six-round bout.

In the co-main event, former featherweight champion Raymond Ford (15-1-1, 8 KOs) returns to action against Thomas Mattice. Ford, eager to rebound from a narrow loss in his last outing, is known for his slick southpaw style and relentless work rate. At 26, he’s still in the prime of his career and hungry to climb back into title contention. Expect Ford to come out firing, looking to make a statement and remind fans why he’s one of boxing’s most exciting young talents.

The “Before the Bell” prelims live stream are more than just a warm-up—they’re a showcase of the depth and talent in boxing’s lower weight classes.

For fans watching at home, the Uncrowned livestream offers a front-row seat to the action, complete with expert commentary and behind-the-scenes access. The prelims serve as the perfect appetizer for the main card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on DAZN, with Ennis and Stanionis expected to make their ring walks around 10:30 p.m. ET.

As Jaron “Boots” Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) and Eimantas Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) prepare to battle for the IBF, WBA, and Ring Magazine welterweight titles, the prelims are a reminder of the sport’s vibrant pipeline of talent. Whether it’s Carto’s quest for redemption, Jones’ star-making potential, or Ford’s return to form, the “Before the Bell” fights are sure to deliver drama, knockouts, and moments that will have fans buzzing.

Tune in at 5 p.m. ET/PT to catch every punch, and don’t miss the chance to witness the next chapter in boxing’s storied history unfold live from Atlantic City.

Main Card on DAZN

Welterweight: Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis, 12 rounds – Ennis’ IBF title, Stanionis’ WBA title

Super Featherweight: Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice, 10 rounds – WBA Continental North America title

Super Welterweight: Omari Jones vs. William Jackson, 6 rounds

Super Welterweight: Shakhram Giyasov vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo, 10 rounds

Before The Bell Prelims

Super Featherweight: Zaquin Moses vs. Alex Pallette, 4 rounds

Welterweight: Tahmir Smalls vs. Earl Bascome, 8 rounds

Super Bantamweight: Arturo Popoca vs. Edgar Joe Cortes, 8 rounds

Lightweight: Francisco Rodriguez vs. Naheem Parker, 6 rounds

