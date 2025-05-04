Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Mega-Fight Set for September 2025 in Las Vegas

The Fight is on! Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford are officially set to collide in a historic super-fight on September 12, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The bout, confirmed by Saudi boxing impresario Turki Alalshikh, pits two of the sport’s pound-for-pound titans against each other in a clash that promises to redefine boxing’s modern era.

Canelo, the unified WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight champion, is coming off a bout against IBF champion William Scull in Riyadh, where he reclaimed undisputed status at 168 pounds beating the Cuban by unanimous decision. The Mexican superstar, with a record of 63-2-2 (39 KOs), is no stranger to blockbuster matchups, having faced the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dmitry Bivol. However, the 34-year-old views Crawford as a unique challenge, telling The Ring Magazine, “This fight is an opportunity to show the kind of fighter I am now.”

Crawford, the unbeaten 41-0 (31 KOs) welterweight and super welterweight champion, is making a daring leap two weight classes to challenge Canelo at super middleweight. Fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov in August 2024, the 37-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska, is widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted boxers of his generation. Speaking to Club Shay Shay, Crawford dismissed notions that Canelo is merely a power puncher, stating, “We’re looking at him as a complete fighter.”

The matchup, part of Canelo’s four-fight deal with Saudi backers, has already drawn bold predictions from boxing’s biggest names. Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. backed Canelo, declaring, “Crawford is a great fighter, but Canelo is out of his league. Canelo is going to knock him out.” Meanwhile, former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs predicted a Crawford upset, suggesting he could be the first to stop Canelo.

The weight disparity has sparked intense debate. Crawford, who has never fought above 154 pounds, faces a daunting task moving up to face Canelo, who has thrived at 168 pounds. Trainer Robert Garcia believes Crawford’s speed and skill could dominate early rounds but warned that Canelo’s relentless pressure might overwhelm him late. “Canelo will be 200 pounds in that ring,” said Oscar De La Hoya, who predicted a routine Alvarez victory.

Crawford, undeterred, addressed the skeptics by telling them to tune in and watch history.

Tickets for the September spectacle are expected to go on sale this summer, with the event likely to be broadcast on DAZN PPV.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko.

