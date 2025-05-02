Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull Fight Weigh-In Live Video Stream

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — May 1, 2025 — The countdown to one of boxing’s most anticipated showdowns intensifies as Canelo Alvarez and William Scull prepare to hit the scales ahead of their undisputed super middleweight title fight. The official weigh-in will be streamed live on Friday, May 2, at 11 a.m. CDMX / 1 p.m. ET, exclusively on DAZN’s YouTube channel, giving fans a first look at the final face-off before fight night on Saturday, May 3, at ANB Arena in Riyadh.

Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs), the reigning WBC, WBA, and WBO champion, returns to the global stage with the goal of recapturing the IBF title and becoming a two-time undisputed champion at 168 pounds. Standing in his way is William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs), the undefeated Cuban IBF titleholder who secured the belt with a unanimous decision win over Vladimir Shishkin last October.

The weigh-in is expected to be a high-tension affair, following a fiery Thursday press conference where Alvarez scoffed at suggestions of his decline and warned that Scull will “eat punches” come fight night. Scull remained composed, stating confidently that his movement and technique will “silence the doubters” in what he calls the biggest fight of his career.

Fans tuning in on DAZN will not only witness the moment both fighters officially make the 168-pound weight limit but will also be treated to undercard weigh-ins, exclusive fighter interviews, and behind-the-scenes access to the heart of fight week drama. Alvarez, who last weighed in at 167.8 pounds, and Scull, who registered 167.5 in his most recent bout, are both expected to be in peak condition.

With oddsmakers listing Alvarez as a heavy -3500 favorite, Scull remains a significant +1500 underdog, but his perfect record and calculated fighting style offer intrigue. For Scull, this is a chance to shock the world. For Canelo, it’s about legacy and reaffirming his reign as one of the sport’s greatest.

DAZN subscribers can access the weigh-in live, with the option to purchase the “Knockout Weekend Bundle” for $89.99, which includes both the Canelo vs. Scull main card and the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero showdown on May 2. Designed to cater to U.S. primetime viewers, the broadcast ensures that fans across time zones can experience every punch, pose, and stare-down leading into Saturday’s main event, scheduled for approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Don’t miss Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull live on DAZN May 3 and witness the fight that could reshape the super middleweight division.

Like this: Like Loading...