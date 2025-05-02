Cinco de Mayo: Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero & Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull Live Video Stream

Cinco de Mayo Boxing Extravaganza: Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero and Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull Headline DAZN’s Knockout Weekend Bundle

New York, NY – May 2, 2025 – Be prepared for an electrifying Cinco de Mayo weekend as DAZN presents a blockbuster pay-per-view (PPV) bundle featuring two monumental fight cards. On Friday, May 2, Ryan Garcia squares off against Rolando “Rolly” Romero in a historic outdoor welterweight clash at Times Square, New York City. The following night, Saturday, May 3, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez takes on William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line. Priced at $89.99 in the US, the DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle offers a 25% savings over purchasing the events separately, delivering an action-packed weekend for fight enthusiasts worldwide.

The weekend kicks off with a groundbreaking event as Times Square hosts its first-ever boxing spectacle, “Fatal Fury: City of Wolves.” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs), returning after a one-year suspension due to a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, faces long-time rival Rolando “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) for the WBA (Regular) welterweight title. The fight marks Garcia’s comeback following a controversial no-contest against Devin Haney in April 2024, where he knocked Haney down three times.

Romero, a former WBA super lightweight champion, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Manuel Jaimes in September 2024 but faces questions about his power at welterweight. Canelo Alvarez, who recently trained with Garcia, predicted a definitive victory for “Kingry,” stating, “He’s gonna win.” The stacked Times Square card also features Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez and WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez defending his title against Arnold Barboza Jr., making it a tripleheader of elite talent.

On Saturday, May 3, Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) makes his Saudi Arabian debut at ANB Arena in Riyadh, facing IBF super middleweight champion William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs). The bout is a pivotal step in Canelo’s quest to reclaim undisputed status at 168 pounds, holding the WBC, WBO, and WBA titles while Scull defends his IBF belt. A victory is crucial for Alvarez, who has a megafight with Terence Crawford slated for September 2025 as part of a four-fight deal with Saudi promoters.

Scull, a Cuban defector now fighting out of Germany, earned his title shot by defeating Vladimir Shishkin and remains undefeated. Canelo, who vacated the IBF title last year to avoid facing Scull, expressed confidence, saying, “This fight is very important to me. I never take anything easy.” The undercard features notable bouts, including Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace, Badou Jack vs. Noel Mikaelian for the WBC cruiserweight title, and Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba.

Watch the free preview Cinco de Mayo live stream on YouTube starting at 1:00 p.m. PT on Friday, May 2.

The Times Square event begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on May 2, with main event ring walks expected around 9:00 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase the Garcia vs. Romero card individually for $59.99 in the US, £21.99 in the UK, or $24.99 in other regions, or opt for the bundle to catch both nights. A DAZN subscription, starting at $19.99/month annually, is required for access.

The May 3rd Riyadh Season DAZN broadcast starts at 6:00 p.m. CT on May 3, with Canelo and Scull expected to make ring walks around 11:00 p.m. ET. The standalone PPV price mirrors the Garcia-Romero event, but the bundle offers access to both for $90 in the US, £34.99 in the UK, and €34.99 in Europe. Purchasers also get a seven-day free trial of DAZN’s full platform, which includes over 185 boxing events annually.

