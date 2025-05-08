WBO Announces Amanda Serrano Championships: All-Women’s Fight Card on May 10

San Juan, Puerto Rico – The World Boxing Organization (WBO) and its president Gustavo Olivieri, announced the Amanda Serrano Championships, a historic all women´s amateur boxing card dedicated to highlighting the importance of local talent, is set for Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. (EST) at Popular Plaza, Distrito T-Mobile.

The event, which is free of charge and open to the public, marks a milestone for women´s amateur boxing in Puerto Rico presenting 12 live bouts of three rounds each, lasting between one to two minutes, depending on the age division. The official weigh-in will take place on Friday, May 9 at 6 p.m. (EST) in the same venue.

There will be a remarkable setup emulating the best professional boxing events for the delight of Puerto Rican families present that evening at Distrito T-Mobile.

This event will also include a unique exhibition of Amanda Serrano memorabilia that features her most emblematic achievements in professional boxing. There will also be photo opportunities and many surprises.

“The WBO is pleased to institutionalize the first all-women´s boxing card in honor of Amanda Serrano, our undisputable world featherweight champion who has been a pioneer in the development and exponential recognition in female boxing. Amanda´s achievements are without precedent and with her support the event will be a platform where participants can shine before the world,” said Olivieri.

“This has been my dream for many years and finally it has become a reality,” said Serrano, who is currently in Puerto Rico preparing for her trilogy fight against Katie Taylor scheduled for July in Madison Square Garden in New York. “When I began boxing, I attended events that were only for men which made me aspire one day of developing a boxing card just for women so we could showcase our future champions. I am extremely proud of these young Puerto Rican female boxers who are starting the sport with great motivation. May 10 will be a historic night for women´s boxing in Puerto Rico and we (women) are going to war. The public will be extremely satisfied with the event; I am so sure of that.

This event, that will be held annually, is a high impact initiative that reinforces the commitment of WBO and Amanda Serrano with sports equality.

The bouts will be streamed live on the WBO YouTube channel (youtube.com/@WorldBoxingOrg), and the WBO Facebook page (facebook.com/worldboxingorg) as well as Wapa Deportes Facebook page and Wapa.TV App.

The winners will receive, on behalf of Serrano and Oliveri, a replica trophy of the seven-time division world champion and a special WBO belt with the title ‘Future Champion’ as well as a monetary prize.

Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderon, the former two-weightclass world champion and member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, alongside the notorious boxing analyst Claudia Trejos, will oversee the play-by-play commentary and the post-fight interviews.

The distinguished sports anchor and boxing host Beatriz Calis will oversee presenting the boxers during the official weigh-in and during fight night.

We would like to thank our sponsors the Puerto Rico Department of Sports and Recreation, Amanda Serrano, the Puerto Rican Boxing Federation, Wapa Deportes, Wapa Digital, Boxing Bullies, Casino Metro, Metrobets with Caesars Sportsbook and Distrito T-Mobile.

All-Women’s Fight Card: Match Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Age Group Weight Class Experience 1 Kaleisha Figueroa (Atlantic Boxing) Geralivette Palau (Barranquitas) 13-14 85 lbs 0-5 bouts 2 Yeribeth Pagan (Rio Grande) Joriangelis Sierra (Cheo Aponte) 13-14 101 lbs 6-10 bouts 3 Yaneliz Figueroa (Atlantic Boxing) Ezeiris Hernandez (Breeding Boxing) 15-16 101 lbs 6-10 bouts 4 Dixie Delgado (Breeding Boxing) Arylis Rivera (Canovanas) 15-16 106 lbs 0-5 bouts 5 Kirriat Portalatin (La Charca) Jenelie Ramirez (Titanes Boxing) 15-16 110 lbs Open 6 Yamirelis Marquez (Trujillo Alto) Jylianisse Amaro (Luquillo) 15-16 119 lbs 6-10 bouts 7 Kamila Garcia (Trujillo Alto) Nikeysha Guernard (Rivera Boxing) 15-16 119 lbs Open 8 Jennieliz Aguirre (Camuy) Cineliz Figueroa (Dorado) 15-16 132 lbs Open 9 Adamaris Gonzalez (Albergue Olimpico) Genesis Lopez (Punta Santiago) 19+ 106 lbs Open 10 Milady Santana (Humacao) Paola Rivera (Barranquitas) 19+ 114 lbs Open 11 Delila Magana (La Perla) Genesis Sella (San German) 19+ 132 lbs 6-10 bouts 12 Tayshka Gonzalez (Parcelas Falu) Shenille Class 19+ 138 lbs Open

