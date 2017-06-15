Andre Ward vs Sergey Kovalev II Preview and Prediction

By

On Saturday 19th November 2016 in one of the most eagerly anticipated boxing matches in recent memory, Sergey Kovalev faced Andre Ward for the WBA, IBF and WBO light heavyweight championships. In a fight that split the boxing world, Andre Ward came out on top in a fight that could have gone either way. It was still not clear to us who is the #1 fighter in the light heavyweight division.

So then this Saturday night live on Sky Sports 1 and HBO PPV Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev will do battle again in one of the most exciting rematches in boxing history. Will we finally find out who the true #1 in the light heavyweight division, or will there be more controversy in what is set to be a thrilling fight. With Adonis Stevenson holding the WBC belt a unification bout makes sense but if Kovalev wins we will probably get another rematch! I would love to see Kovalev/Stevenson tear it up in the ring. Both are massive punchers with great chins respectively.

The skills of Ward vs the power of Kovalev makes it an interesting fight. Even though it is happening again, when Kovalev dropped Ward early in the second round in the previous fight it showed the underrated heart and desire that Andre Ward has. It showed that he can dig down deep and stay in the fight when he most needed to. However I believe that this time Kovalev will approach the fight differently.

The animosity in the air can be seen from a mile off. Every time Kovalev goes head to head with Ward, Kovalev looks as if he’s been cheated and robbed. Kovalev is going to come out swinging and unlike the last time I think that Kovalev will try much harder to try and end the contest early. Kovalev will not want the fight to go to the judges like last time and it will be interesting to see if he can break down awards defence.

PREDICTION: I believe that Sergey Kovalev will stop Andre Ward in round 5 after knocking him down in the 4th. I just believe that Sergey will start quicker this time and will be more ruthless. Nevertheless it is going to be an amazing fight!

