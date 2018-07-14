Pacquiao vs Matthysse Welterweight Championship Live Stream on BoxNation

Legendary Filipino boxer Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao will take on WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse of Argentina live on BoxNation from the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 14.

Since losing his WBO welterweight belt to Australian underdog Jeff Horn, Pacquiao decided to make some changes to his team by leaving long time trainer Freddie Roach in favor of his best friend Buboy Fernandez, and leaving promoter Bob Arum to promote the Matthysse fight himself.

This shake up shocked the boxing world because nobody could have imagined Pacquiao would leave Freddie Roach or Bob Arum at such a late stage in his career.

Pacquiao is nearly 40 years old and feels this fight will be the deciding factor on whether or not he continues to fight again. If he is able to defeat Matthysse comfortably and win another world title he might continue, if he loses either by knockout or lopsided hard fought decision he may decide to hang them up for good and focus on his political career in the Philippines.







Matthysse is no youngster himself, but he is motivated at the age of 35 to prove to the world he still has the capability to deliver exciting fights. A huge fight against a legend like Manny Pacquiao is his opportunity to get up and shock the world by being a ring legend and defending his WBA belt in the process.

The fight has the makings of an all out war, one of most ferocious fighters in boxing history against a one punch knockout artist is bound to bring the suspense on fight night.

Oscar De La Hoya who promotes the WBA champion Matthysse believes the fight can go either way, either Lucas by KO or Pacquiao by decision, he predicts that the fight will deliver in terms of excitement due to their aggressive natures.

Fight fans in the UK can watch the Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Matthysse fight Live Stream on watch.boxnation.com

