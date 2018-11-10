Cruiserweight Championship: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tony Bellew Live Stream on DAZN

The undefeated and undisputed unified world cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk will defend his world titles in the United Kingdom against former cruiserweight king Tony Bellew on November 10.

This historical cruiserweight championship match up will take place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK and will be televised in the UK on SKY Sports and online through the DAZN live streaming app service.

Oleksandr Usyk (15-0, 11 KOs) comes from Ukraine, and he just unified the cruiserweight titles in July when he defeated Murat Gassiev in the World Boxing Super Series. During the tournament final he outboxed Gassiev and put on a masterclass, he also won the Ali Trophy given to the winner of the tournament.

Tony Bellew (30-2-1, 20 KOs) comes from Liverpool and he is a prime example of an overachiever in boxing, having been the underdog growing up, he has proved to the boxing world that he cannot be counted out time and time again.







This will be an intriguing bout because stylistically it pits a funky southpaw Usyk against an orthodox stance blue collar type in Bellew, both are listed at 6 foot 3, and will match up in what could be a very technical battle of boxing mastery.

He won the WBC cruiserweight title before moving up to heavyweight to challenge David Haye and winning both fights by stoppage. Bellew is now dropping back down to the cruiserweight division to try and solidify himself as a hall of famer and one of the best cruiserweight’s of all time by defeating Usyk for the chance to become the undisputed unified champion a feat only a few boxing legends have accomplished in history.

Also on the telecast and live stream will be British boxers and fan favorites Anthony Crolla, Ricky Burns, and rising undefeated welterweight Josh Kelly.

Fight Card

Main Event: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tony Bellew (WBC/IBF/WBA/WBO cruiserweight world titles)

Lightweight: Anthony Crolla vs. Daud Yordan

Lightweight: Ricky Burns vs. Scotty Cardle

Welterweight: Josh Kelly vs. Walter Fabian Castillo

Usyk vs. Bellew on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT Live Stream on DAZN.

