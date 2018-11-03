Nonito Donaire vs Ryan Burnett, Taylor vs Martin Live Stream on Facebook, YouTube, DAZN

World Boxing Super Series will hold a live streaming event from Glasgow, Scotland on November 3rd featuring a bantamweight tournament quarterfinal Nonito Donaire vs. Ryan Burnett and super lightweight quarterfinal Josh Taylor vs Ryan Martin.

The bouts will be streamed live for FREE in the UK on Facebook and on YouTube, United States audiences can watch the tournament live from their mobile devices with the DAZN streaming app service.

Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor (13-0, 11 KOs) versus Ryan ‘Blue Chip’ Martin (22-0, 12 KOs) is a battle between two undefeated super lightweights, with the winner advancing closer to the coveted Ali Trophy.

Taylor comes from Scotland and will have the hometown advantage going into the fight. He currently holds the silver version of the WBC belt and is coming off a huge win over former world champion Viktor Postol.







With a confidence boosting win over Postol the Scottish southpaw will bring that momentum in the ring tonight and feed off the hometown crowd chanting his name.

Martin is a tough fighter from America and is coming off a win against Breidis Prescott. He will need to bring his all to beat Taylor in his hometown and advance to the semi finals of the WBSS tournament.

Former multiple division world champion Nonito ‘Filipino Flash’ Donaire (38-5, 24 KOs) has seen better days but tonight he vows to turn back the clock and defeat undefeated WBA bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett.

At 35 years of age Donaire will be at a 9 year age disadvantage over the 26-year-old Burnett, for Donaire he looks at it more like a wisdom and experience advantage in the ring.

Although Burnett (19-0, 9 KOs) is the champion heading into this fight, he will face his most experienced opponent yet. The Irish champion is eager to make a statement by defeating the ring legend and adding his name to his growing resume.

Donaire who hasn’t made the 118 pound limit in nearly 8 years could be doing harm to his body dropping down full two weight classes at his age but he has told the media that the weight was no issue and he feels fresher than ever.

Nonito Donaire vs Ryan Burnett, Josh Taylor vs Ryan Martin World Boxing Super Series Live Stream begins on November 3, 2018 at 3:00 pm ET/PT on DAZN in the US and for UK viewers WBSS will stream the entire card for free on their Official YouTube page: youtube.com/WorldBoxingSuperSeries and SPORT Bible will have the stream on their FaceBook page: facebook.com/SPORTbible.

