Amir Khan claiming Kell Brook is gay is another sign of fear from the Bolton boxer

The Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook drama has reached the highest level of ridiculousness.

The Bolton vs. Sheffield match may never come to fruition after the latest verbal jab by Khan.

Khan is a strange fellow to say the least. Now he seems to be requesting Brook admit he is gay first before accepting the fight.

This is a wacky stipulation if that is what he is alluding. Khan is also known for crazy far out accusations on social media such as claiming his wife Faryal was sleeping with British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.







I think Khan has been hit in the head and knocked out one too many times, his brain seems to be scrambled.

I tried to stay impartial and gave Khan the benefit of the doubt before, but this right here is overboard, worrying about another mans sexuality is too much. Who cares Amir! What does this have to do with making a fight?

He knows Brook is not gay, but wants so badly to come up with more obstacles to avoid the fight. Even if Brook were in the closet who cares that’s his own personal issue, worry about your own personal demons.

Khan is such a hypocrite. He is bringing up some rumors about Brook that have no relevance to boxing. Yet, would he like for Brook to bring up all his demons? Like cheating on his wife multiple times? sending out a sex tape video to some random girls on twitter pleasuring himself?

Brook has more class than to attack Khan’s personal life. The more Khan goes after Brook this way the more likely Brook will be motivated to punish him in the ring.

I don’t think the fight ever gets made and it’s all on Amir Khan. He is avoiding this fight simply out of pride and fear.

Internet rumblings suggest he is trying to fight Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight title instead.

He is so scared to lose to Kell, it will eat him up to lose to a guy he deems inferior to him.

His pride will not allow him. Khan would rather fight a heavyweight and get knocked out than to lose to Kell.

It’s shameful that it has come down to this. If Khan wants to throw verbal shots at Brook then back at least it up in the ring and sign the contract to give the British boxing fans the fight they’ve been waiting to see for years, man up already.

