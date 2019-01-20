Pacquiao vs Broner Post Fight Press Conference Video Live Stream

Watch the Post-fight press conference after the Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner PPV live online (Video below).

The event featured eight-division champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao taking on four-division champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner, and the WBA “regular” welterweight world championship was on the line.

Showtime sports will live stream the post-fight presser on their official YouTube page for fans to watch after the fights are done.

Badou Jack and Marcus Browne are the co-feature, and will have an interesting take on the outcome of their light heavyweight bout.

The two contenders were talking trash before the fight, and it carried over to the trainers getting heated at pre-fight events.

Three-time US Olympian Rau’shee Warren faced the man who beat him in the Olympic games Nordine Oubaali, the two fighters also fought for the vacant WBC bantamweight world title.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner Full Post-Fight Press Conference Video



Video by SHOsports