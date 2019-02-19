Fernando Vargas: Canelo, Mikey Garcia, and Manny Pacquiao my Top 3 Pound for Pound

Retired boxing legend “El Feroz” Fernando Vargas was at the PBC on FOX card at the Microsoft Center in Downtown Los Angeles over the weekend helping promote the Leo Santa Cruz vs. Rafael Rivera card.

Vargas was also there to support his fellow Oxnard native and good friend Mikey Garcia who had a presser early Saturday to announce his huge March 16 FOX PPV against IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Vargas spoke to boxing YouTube reporter Fino Boxing and talked about who his top three pound for pound boxers are and also what he thought of Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner.

“I think Canelo (Alvarez), then Mikey (Garcia), then (Manny) Pacquiao,” Vargas told Fino Boxing when asked who his are his current Top 3 pound for pound boxers.







Vargas said he was impressed with the 40-year-old WBA “Regular” welterweight champion Pacquiao, but disappointed in Adrien Broner’s performance against the veteran and was baffled by the Cincinnati native’s post fight claim that he was robbed and won the fight.

“Pacquiao did amazing, Adrien Broner didn’t come to fight, he just went there to survive, what type of fight is that,” said Vargas. “Absolutely, (Pacquiao can compete with the best 147 fighters), like I said Broner wasn’t trying to fight he was surviving, I don’t know what he was smoking when he said he won the fight.”

Vargas currently lives in Las Vegas, Nevada where he trains fighters including his sons Fernando Jr., Emiliano and Amado who are promising young amateur boxers following in their fathers footsteps.