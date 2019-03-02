Watch Erislandy Lara vs Brian Castano, Luis Ortiz vs Christian Hammer LIVE on Showtime

Erislandy Lara and Brian Castano will headline a WBA 154-pound championship main event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, with Luis “King Kong” Ortiz taking on Christian Hammer in the heavyweight co-feature.

The Premier Boxing Champions event will be televised live on Showtime and on their Showtime APP online on March 2nd.

Lara (25-3-2, 14 KOs) a standout Cuban amatuer boxer and former WBA light-middleweight champion is ready to reunite with his title and believes his experience and southpaw based slickness will be enough to school the champion.

Castano (15-0, 11 KOs) comes from Argentina and holds the WBA “regular” 154-pound title. He won the belt in March of 2018 when he stopped Frenchman Cedric Vitu in the 12th and final round.







Tonight, the 29-year-old Castano will be in for a tough test when he goes up against the very ring savvy Cuban.

Also on the card as the co-main event is Cuban heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (30-1-0-2NC, 26KOs) taking on Romanian-German boxer Christian Hammer (24-5, 13KOs) in a 10-round contest.

Ortiz who will turn 40 on March 29, is a special fighter because he has power from the southpaw stance but also has great counter punching skills. He fell short in his first title bid against American WBC champion Deontay Wilder, a bout that had lots of drama and action with Ortiz almost putting the Alabama native away in the 7th round, but ultimately getting stopped in the round 10.

Hammer, 31, was born in Romania but is based out of Germany and will make his US debut tonight. He turned pro in 2008 and has never fought for an official world championship and still believes he has a chance to make his dream of becoming a world champion.

PBC on Showtime March 2, 2019 FIGHT CARD

Erislandy Lara vs Brian Castano

Luis Ortiz vs Christian Hammer

Bryan De Gracia vs Eduardo Ramirez

Antonio Russell vs Jose Maria Cardenas

Edwin Rodriguez vs Mitch Williams

Leduan Barthelemy vs Miguel Angel Aispuro

Richardson Hitchins vs David Morales

Tyrek Irby vs Dennis Okoth

Aaron Anderson vs Chukka Willis

PBC on Showtime: Lara vs Castano, Live on Saturday, March 02, 2019 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on SHOWTIME and SHOWTIME APP online.

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York