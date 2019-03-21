Watch Mercito Gesta vs Juan Antonio Rodriguez, Ferdinand Kerobyan vs Blair Cobbs Live Online

Golden Boy Promotions/DAZN Thursday Night Fights Mercito Gesta vs. Juan Antonio Rodriguez, Ferdinand Kerobyan vs. Blair Cobbs fight card on March 21 will take place at the Avalon in Hollywood, CA and will be live streamed online through DAZN in the USA and RingTV.com.

Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-2-2, 17 KOs) is a 31-year-old southpaw from the Philippines who now resides in San Diego, California.

Gesta currently trains at the Wild Card boxing club in Hollywood under Freddie Roach and his father, he fought for the world title twice losing to IBF lightweight champion Miguel Vazquez and WBC lightweight champion Jorge Linares by decision.

Tonight Gesta will fight in the 140-pound weight division against the very durable Mexican veteran Juan Antonio “El Mozo” Rodriguez (29-7, 25 KOs) in a 10-round main event. Gesta is still young and trying to accomplish his dream of becoming a world champion.







In the co-main event unbeaten Armenian boxer Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (11-0, 6 KOs) will take on fellow undefeated Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (9-0-1. 6 KOs) in an 8-round welterweight fight.

Manuel “Tino” Avila (23-1, 8 KOs) from Fairfield, California fights Jose Gonzalez (23-7, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in an eight-round featherweight fight.

Undefeated American heavyweight prospect James “The Beast” Wilson (7-0, 6 KOs) is a former kickboxer who is transitioning to pro boxing and he currently trains out of the Los Angeles area, guided by trainer Justin Fortune who is best known for working with Filipino ring legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

Wilson will take on Nick Jones (7-2, 5 KOs) in a 6-round heavyweight battle.

March 21 Golden Boy Thursday Night Fights Boxing Card

Light Welterweight – Mercito Gesta vs. Juan Rodriguez

Welterweight – Ferdinand Kerobyan vs. Blair Cobbs

Featherweight – Manuel Avila vs. Jose Gonzalez

Heavyweight – James Wilson vs. Miguel Cubos

Light Welterweight – David Mijares vs. Antonio Sanchez

Lightweight – Oscar Acevedo vs. Daniel Bastien

Middleweight – Chris Ousley vs. Jorge Munguia

Mercito Gesta vs. Juan Rodriguez on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on DAZN [watch.dazn.com/] and live stream info at facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN and RingTV.com.