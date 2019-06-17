Tim Bradley: Keith Thurman can catch Manny Pacquiao with a big shot

Timothy Bradley fought Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao three times and has one victory over the Filipino Senator.

If there is anyone to give insight on the upcoming Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight, it’s Bradley since he fought 36-rounds with the Pacman.

After his commentating job with ESPN and covering the Tyson Fury vs. Tow Schwarz fight on Saturday, Bradley spoke to YouTube boxing reporter ESNEWS and gave his thoughts on the WBA Welterweight Clash.

The former two-division world champion is sold on Thurman and picks him to beat his former adversary because he feels Thurman is the better all around boxer and youth will come into play.







Thurman will be hungry and unlike Adrien Broner, Bradley believes Thurman will let his hands go and hurt Pacquiao with counter shots.

“You gotta be a counter puncher, and Thurman is a great counter puncher,” said Bradley. “Thurman is not afraid to let his hands go. So, when Pacquiao wants to get close or get away, Thurman will follow him out with power blows. Thurman has good feet, so he will set up things from the back foot. He can lure Pacquiao in and I believe he is calm enough to snipe Pacquiao coming in with a big shot or clipping him.”

Bradley gives Thurman the edge in power, timing, ring IQ, speed, and strength. He considers all those attributes the remedy to beat a 40-year-old Pacquiao.

Bradley who now works as an analyst and commentator for Top Rank, retired in 2016 right after his third fight with Pacquiao where he got dropped several times and lost a unanimous decision.

Manny Pacquiao arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and continues training on Monday with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card boxing club in Hollywood. The fight with Keith Thurman is only a few weeks away on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas.