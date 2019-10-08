Eddie Hearn on KSI vs Logan Paul 2, Wayne Rooney boxing, and Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib possibility

The kickoff presser for KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 was at the host venue Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on September 14, the second press stop for the anticipated rematch was held in the UK on Monday October 8 and the two YouTube stars continued their verbal barrage.

The American Logan Paul who was dressed in all black predicted he would kill KSI in the ring. That type of talk didn’t sit well with promoter Eddie Hearn because he knows the dangerous of boxing and many fighters have died from damage taken in the ring.

Hearn gave an exclusive interview to TheSportsMan at the press event and sees the reach YouTube has with the youth and feels in order to reach a younger demographic boxing promoters need to embrace the online community.

Hearn spoke on whether or not Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul will take on Youtuber AnEsonGib on the undercard of the November 9th event at Staples Center.

The Matchroom boxing promoter also gave his take on UK footballer Wayne Rooney possibly against Rio Ferdinand in a boxing event, and on how the KSI vs. Logan Paul II fight compares to Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz.

AnEsonGib gives his quick take on the possible Jake Paul fight.

Eddie Hearn

On why fans are so invested in KSI vs Logan Paul II

“It’s a good question and I’m learning that. I don’t know.

“What’s surprised me the most isn’t people turning up for a gameshow, these are people screaming and shouting with passion. It’s mad, I don’t know what it is.

“We live in a world where these guys are the new role models. As a parent, like it or hate it, it’s the truth.

“My kids, I want them to be inspired by Olympic athletes but the truth is that they’re inspired by Youtubers and social media stars.

“So we can’t just ignore that and be like ‘Oh that’s ridiculous’, this is just how it is. Hopefully these guys (KSI & Logan Paul) can be positive role models too.

“I know they’re doing this fight and that’s entertainment, but the one thing I like about the boxing is that they’re taking it seriously. They’re following the code of the sport and hopefully they can get on with that afterwards but lets see.”

On Logan Paul saying he’s going to kill KSI

“It’s heat of the moment stuff, he shouldn’t of really said that but a lot of other fighters say that as well.

“I think the way he said it is different to other people if that makes sense. These guys speak in a different sort of language.

“They need to learn about the dangers of the sport because when they walk into that arena on November 9th it’s going to be very dangerous.”

On whether Jake Paul will fight AnEsonGib

“It will do. It probably won’t be on November 9th.

“You saw the response tonight. DAZN are going to bring in a lot of subscribers on November 9th, hundreds of thousands. How are you going to keep them there the month after that?

“That’s something we’ve got to learn. Do we drop in a fight in December or January with Jake Paul? I don’t know.

“We’re learning. We’re getting it all the time in my Instagram DMs ‘Put this on’, I don’t even know who these people are? That’s the world we live in these guys are celebrities, they have a following.

“They’re taking it seriously and some of them have had fights already. It’s just madness, I don’t know what to think.”

On the possibility of YouTubers appearing on proper boxing shows

“Possibly, but it’s got to be decent. I don’t want people on there who can’t fight, sorry.

“On watched one of the fights on the undercard of the other show, some guy was doing the floss and the other guy was doing the hike or something? Not for me.

“Jake Paul and KSI can fight. They’re in great shape, they’re athletes, they take it seriously and I’m good with that.

“They’ve turned professional, they’ve had their medicals, they’re doing VADA testing and everything pro fighters should do. They’re training like professionals, so I respect them, let them fight and let them entertain.”

How KSI vs Logan Paul compares to Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz in terms of viewership

“It won’t do anywhere near the UK pay-per-view that AJ vs Ruiz will do. I think this does 400,000 or 500,000 subscribers for DAZN and I think AJ vs Ruiz will do the same sort of numbers.

“It’s not just how you compare it to a boxing audience but it’s how you compare it to any audience.

“Forget boxing, look at any sport like Rugby, Cricket, Golf. You think anything like that delivers numbers like this? Impossible.

“That’s why Sky look at it and they cannot believe it.

“We have a Youtube channel for Matchroom, Matchroom Boxing Youtube, we’re small, we’ve got 70,000 members and we’ve only just started.

“For the AJ vs Ruiz press conference I think we got 9,000 or 10,000 watching live, for tonight’s press conference we got 30,000 watching live.

“That shows you that three times as many people have watched this than the AJ vs Ruiz press conference.”

On whether former England Captain Wayne Rooney would be interested in fighting

“I was with Wayne Rooney and the Gennady Golovkin fight and he wants to fight. He actually wants to fight Jonathan Ross, but he also wants to fight Rio Ferdinand as well.

“Who knows? People love boxing and Wayne Rooney’s been boxing all his life, he can fight. Rio Ferdinand had a little stint.

“People love the thought of the challenge of having a fight. BBC Sport Relief got in touch with me and they want me to run a series for them, so it’s the same kind of thing.

“I think it’s great, anything that gets people interested in boxing, whether it’s participating, whether it’s watching, whether it’s going to our shows, whatever it is, it’ll be great for the sport.”

AnEsonGib

On whether he will fight Jake Paul on the undercard of Logan Paul vs KSI II

“What’s the likelihood? If Jake wants to fight it’s only me. There’s nobody else but me.

“He would have to retire or face me, that’s his only two options.

“There’s little whispers of it happening here and there, nothing confirmed especially, but there are little mutters so we will see.”

On what will happen if the fight comes to fruition

“He’s getting dropped. He doesn’t stand a single chance, my style compared to his is completely different.

“Have you seen him box? He doesn’t stand a single chance, he’s f**king s**t, he’s s**t!”

Interview courtesy of TheSportsMan.com