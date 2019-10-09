Golovkin is not on Canelo’s level, he got a gift against Derevyanchenko

What a travesty the Gennady “GGG” Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight was last Saturday. Another fighter puts his blood, sweat, and tears on the line only to get robbed on the cards.

After what I saw on Saturday night, I don’t think Golovkin can last the distance against Canelo in a rubber-match.

He has never evolved as a boxer. He takes too much damage and is slow. Canelo clearly schooled him when they fought but all GGG can do is cry robbery when he knew he didn’t do enough to secure a victory.

Canelo is taking on serious challenges while Golovkin is struggling with tune-up opponents.

Golovkin was given a gift against Daniel Jacobs in March of 2017, which was his first real loss but they robbed Jacobs.

It is a shame that they deprived Derevyanchenko of his rightful win.

The powers that be want to make that Canelo vs. Golovkin trilogy fight because they know it means a lot of money or in terms of their deal on DAZN it will bring in more paid subscribers to the streaming service.

If they do fight for a third time, Canelo will probably stop Golovkin.

Canelo is a man who is willing to test himself and take on the best. Golovkin doesn’t even want to go up to 168 to challenge himself and he is taller than Canelo.

In December of 2018, Canelo went up to super middleweight and destroyed WBA champion Rocky Fielding stopping him in three rounds.

On November 2nd, Canelo will move up to 175 pounds and take on the WBO champion Sergey Kovalev. This shows you the type of fighter he is, he is taking on one of the most feared punchers in the light heavyweight division and again will be at a height disadvantage.

Golovkin seems to live off trying to land that Canelo rematch. He won’t even challenge himself against super middleweights, he is playing it safe and trying to cherry pick softer opponents, but it almost backfired when he fought Derevyanchenko. If the judges were fair he would have lost, but like I said he got another gift.

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.