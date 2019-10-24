Watch Elwin Soto vs Edward Heno, Acosta vs Tabugon Live Stream Online

Golden Boy and Zanfer Promotions return to the Fantasy Springs Casino and Resort in Indio, CA for Thursday Night Fights featuring a double-header between Latino and Filipino warriors.

The main event will featured 22-year-old Mexican WBO light flyweight world champion Elwin Soto (15-1, 11 KOs) taking on undefeated Filipino challenger Edward Heno (14-0-5, 5 KOs) and the co-main is Angel Acosta vs. Raymond Tabugon in a flyweight bout.

The event will be live streamed online through various media outlets, RingTV, Facebook Watch, and DAZN.

Soto is happy to return to Fantasy Springs, the venue where he pulled off an amazing upset victory when he knocked out Puerto Rican Angel Acosta to become a world champion for the first time in his career.

Many fighters have dreamed of holding a world title belt but Soto at only 22, was able to achieve something fighters have only hoped a dream of doing.

Soto wont he WBO belt in only his first attempt at a world championship and tonight he will try to defend it against a challenger willing to give his all in the ring.

Heno, comes from Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines and is promoted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions.

The Filipino southpaw is undefeated but has 5 draws to his name, he is also fighting for a world championship for the first time in his career in his USA debut. All of his fights have been in Asian mainly the Philippines.

Heno is excited at the opportunity to try and become a world boxing champion for the first time in his career and will need to fight the perfect fight to pull off the upset against the champion Soto.

The Co-main event has former WBO champion Angel “Tito” Acosta taking on durable Filipino slugger Raymond Tabugon.

Acosta is eager to make a run for a world title in a new division as he makes his flyweight debut against Tabugon.

Fight Card

Light Flyweight Championship – Elwin Soto (Champ) vs. Edward Heno (WBO Title)

Flyweight – Angel Acosta vs. Raymond Tabugon

Watch the fights on Thursday, October 24, 2019, Live streamed online on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.