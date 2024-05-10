LIVE Stream: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Fight Weigh-In Video



Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Vasyl Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos takes place on Saturday May 11th, live on ESPN. The official weigh in for the championship fight will take place on Friday and will be streamed live on YouTube.

Former unified lightweight world champion, George Kambosos Jr., will take on the legendary three-division champion, Vasiliy Lomachenko, of Ukraine at the RAC Arena in Australia and they will fight for the vacant IBF lightweight championship of the world.

Kambosos (21-2, 10 KOs), from Sydney, Australia, first became known to the boxing world as eight division world champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao’s chief sparring partner. The Australian star held his own against the Filipino southpaw and provided him some of his best sparring. These sessions with Pacquiao helped his confidence and experience in the ring.

Kambosos lost his titles to Devin Haney but now he is looking to recapture championship gold and he will be in for a tough battle with the elusive former champ Lomachenko.

Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) is one of the greatest current active boxers today. His accolades speak for themselves, he is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-division world champ, and the former pound-for-pound king. Loma can retire today and be a certified first ballot hall of famer, but he still has the hunger for more.

Promoter Bob Arum believes Lomachenko has slowed down a bit, and he will have his hands full with Kambosos. This fight won’t be a walk in the park for either, and both bring speed to the ring so it has the makings of a chessmatch like battle.

Fight Card and Weight Classes

Lightweight Championship (135 lbs) – Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. (Vacant IBF Title)

Junior Bantamweight (115 lbs) Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara

Women’s Bantamweight Championship (118 lbs) – Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs) – Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks

Heavyweight (No Weight Limit) – Faiga Opelu vs. Joseph Goodall

Heavyweight (No Weight Limit) – Lucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio

Watch the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos weigh-in live stream on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Top Rank Boxing’s YouTube channel (Video Below).

