Misfits Boxing: Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari Live Stream Fight Weigh-In

Filipino social media star turned boxer Super Salt Papi and Polish MMA fighter Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik will headline the Misfits x DAZN X series 014 on May 11th at the Troxy in London, England, live on DAZN.

The official weigh-in live stream will be on Misfits Boxing and DAZN YouTube channels on Friday.

The crossover boxing genre has become popular amongst the young generation and these social media stars are going into the ring to put on a show for their fans.

One of the most popular stars to come out of these events is Super Salt Papi who became a fan favorite for his unassuming look and body but his fast and ferocious fighting style. Papi looks up to his fellow countryman the great ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao of the Philippines and emulates his aggressive high punch volume style.

Amadeusz Roslik also known as Ferrari comes from Poland and has a 6-5 record in mixed martial arts, he has a good social media following and wants to knockout the Filipino star when they face each other in the ring.

The co-main event features Brazilian social media star Jully Pocca in her ring return to defend her MFB Women’s Cruiserweight Title, against gothic influencer Barbie.

British rapper Mist makes his X Series debut against Ryan Taylor, and crossover boxing vet King Kenny will trade blows with Adam Brooks in cruiserweight bouts set for 5 rounds of action.

MF x DAZN X series 014 Fight Card

Light Heavyweight: Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari Roslik

Women’s MFB Cruiserweight Championship: Jully Poca (Champ) vs. 6ar6ie6 Barbie

Cruiserweight: Mist vs. Ryan Taylor

Cruiserweight: King Kenny vs. Adam Brooks

MFB Lightweight Title Tournament Quarter-Final: Argentinian King vs. Pully Arif

MFB Heavyweight Championship: Tempo Arts (Champ) vs. Ben Knights

The Misfits x DAZN series 014: Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari weigh in live stream begins at 11:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM PT on Friday, May 10, 2024.

