WATCH Brian Castano vs Wale Omotoso Live on FS1

Undefeated former WBA junior middleweight world champion Brian Carlos Castano of Argentina takes on contender Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso as the headline bout for PBC on FS1 on November 2 at MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland.

In the co-main event former featherweight world champions Javier Fortuna and Jesus Andres Cuellar will go toe to toe.

Brian Castano (15-0-1, 11 KOs) held the WBA belt in the 154-pound division, his last fight was a controversial draw to Erislandy Lara.

Castano will now take on a very tough former welterweight and now contending junior middleweight Wale Omotoso (28-4, 22 KOs) of Nigeria.

Omotoso, who trains out of Wild Card Boxing club in Hollywood, CA, is coming of a huge TKO win over hard hitting knockout artist Curtis Stevens.

Having campaigned at 147 lbs for the majority of his career, Omotoso believes his body will be stronger at junior middleweight and it showed in his stoppage of Stevens.

Javier Fortuna of the Dominican Republic held the WBA super featherweight world title and his opponent tonight Jesus Andres Cuellar is the former WBA featherweight champion.

Fortuna who challenged Robert Easter for the IBF lightweight title is trying to climb the ladder to another world title shot.

Cuellar of Argentina lost his WBA belt to Abner Mares and moved up to 130-pounds to fight devastating puncher Gervonta “Tank” Davis for his WBA title, Cuellar was stopped by Tank failing at his title bid in the division. He is now moving up to lightweight to campaign there for a title.

PBC on FS1 Fight Card

Junior Middleweight – Brian Castano vs. Wale Omotoso

Lightweight – Javier Fortuna vs. Jesus Andres Cuellar

Light Heavyweight – David Morrell vs. Quinton Rankin

Welterweight – Ryan Karl vs. Bergman Aguilar

Featherweight – Ranfis Javier Encarnacion vs. Emmanuel Dominguez

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Juan Huertas

Bantamweight – Gary Antonio Russell vs. Samuel Gutierrez

Welterweight – Anthony Velazquez vs. Michael Crain

Light Welterweight – Shyngyskhan Tazhibay vs. Nicolas Atilio Velazquez

WATCH Brian Castano vs Wale Omotoso on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 ET/7:30 p.m. PT on FS1.