Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul Boxing Fight Live Stream Results on FITE TV

Get Ready for War, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will take place on August 5th, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and will be live streamed on FITE Pay-Per-View, as well as DAZN and ESPN+.

One of the most popular social media figures on the planet is Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, he grew a following through YouTube and became one of the most watched faces in the sport of boxing.

A lot of critics said he was just a fluke and couldn’t wait for him to step up and face a real boxer after feasting on former UFC and mixed martial arts fighters who were retired from the sport. When he fought undefeated boxer Tommy Fury in his last fight he lost via split decision but told media he wasn’t in the best form that night and is not going to give up on his dreams of becoming a world champion.

One of the men who is ready to take on Paul is one of the baddest men out of California, Nate Diaz, the Stockton native who is known for his come forward pressure fighting style in the UFC.

Diaz believes the ten round bout will favor his pressure style and give him the chance to really tire Paul out by going forward with punches in bunches.

In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano will put all her undisputed championship the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO World Featherweight titles on the line against Heather Hardy. Serrano and Hardy first fought in 2019 when Serrano beat Hardy by unanimous decision and took her WBO title in the process.

Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Ready 4 War live on FITE straight from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, and enjoy the full of action and excitement fight card that will have fans hyped all the way up to August 5th.

Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz on FITE! Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/PT For more information visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/paul-vs-diaz/2pdg3/

Like this: Like Loading...