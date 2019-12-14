LIVE Stream: Vergil Ortiz vs Brad Solomon Fight Undercard

Undefeated WBA gold welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. (14-0, 14 KOs) will defend his special title against Brad Solomon (28-1, 9 KOs) at the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio, California on Friday December 13 as part of Golden Boy promotions fight series.

Ortiz is considered the hardest hitting young welterweight in boxing today with all of his 14 wins coming by way of knockout. He is native of Texas and Oscar De La Hoya considers him Golden Boy promotions best prospect.

Hall of fame inductee Bernard Hopkins who promotes Ortiz also believes the young KO artist has what it takes to be a future star in the division.

Although he owns a title it is not a legitimate belt, its a special edition of the WBA title that is currently held by Filipino ring legend Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao.

Ortiz is ambitious enough to challenge the 40-year-old Pacquiao and believes at this stage of his career his power will be too much for the aging legend.

Before the main card fight fans will be able to watch the live stream preliminary undercard bouts free on YouTube on DAZN’s page.

The undercard stream will feature up and coming talent from the Golden Boy promotions stable and many of the young fighters could become future superstars.

The main event card will be shown on DAZN streaming service and you will need to be a paid subscriber to view it.

Full Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Brad Solomon (WBA Gold welterweight title)

Lightweight – Alberto Machado vs. Luis Porozo

Super Middleweight – Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Vaughn Alexander

Welterweight – Alexis Rocha vs. Roberto Valenzuela

Super Welterweight – Serhii Bohachuk vs. Carlos Galvan

Super Welterweight – Ferdinand Kerobyan vs. Fernando Carcamo

Light Welterweight – Luis Feliciano vs. Herbert Acevedo

Super Middleweight – Erik Bazinyan vs. Saul Roman

Watch The Live Stream undercard on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 4:30 PM PT on YouTube.



Vergil Ortiz vs. Brad Solomon Live Stream Undercard



