WATCH Richard Commey vs Teofimo Lopez Fight Live Stream on ESPN

IBF lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey will put his title on the on the line against undefeated Brooklyn born challenger Teofimo Lopez on December 14 as the co-main event to the Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas WBO welterweight championship bout.

Richard Commey (29-2, 24 KOs) is a hard hitting puncher from Accra, Ghana and currently owns the IBF lightweight championship belt.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian won the vacant IBF title when he knocked out Russian Isa Chaniev in two rounds on February 2, 2019. He then went on to defend his title on June 28, 2019 against former WBO lightweight champion and longtime Manny Pacquiao sparring partner Ray Beltran, stopping him in the 8th round.

The year 2019 has been great for Commey and he wants to cap it off by stopping the undefeated Teofimo Lopez.

Teofimo Lopez (14-0, 11 KOs) is only 22, and is widely considered one of the most exciting young fighters in boxing.

With his highlight reel of KO’s the flashy Honduran-American knockout artist is looking to put on a show to finish off 2019.

Lopez didn’t look great in his last fight agaisnt tall Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani but claimed his mind and focus wasn’t there due to family issues he had before the fight.

With the help of his loving wife and supportive father he is ready to achieve his lifelong goal of becoming a world champion when he tries to dethrone Commey for the IBF world title.

Commey vs. Lopez could steal the show. Tonight’s boxing event is promoted by Top Rank and broadcast live on ESPN.

The fight takes place at Madison Square Garden in NY, on December 14, 2019, at 9/6 PM ET/PT. It will be shown live on ESPN and also viewable online through ESPN’s live streaming service for subscribers.

Like this: Like Loading...