Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib Live Stream Countdown Show Undercard

Three world championship fights will air on DAZN during Super Bowl 54 week, but most of the buzz revolves around the Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib showdown.

Jake Paul and AnEsonGib are two popular social media stars who mainly built a fanbase on YouTube doing funny videos directed toward a teen audience.

Paul and Gib both fought in an amateur boxing event that was live streamed on YouTube Pay-Per-View in Manchester, England in the summer of 2018, they won their respective bouts.

Paul fought Deji the younger brother of KSI and stopped him in the 5th round and Gib faced off against Jay Swingler and outworked him to a 4-round decision win.

The beef between the two YouTube stars started when Logan Paul’s brother was getting ready for a rematch with KSI at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Logan Paul and KSI decided to make the fight a pro boxing bout so they had no headgear and wore smaller 10-ounce gloves. The event was so massive it packed the arena and had boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and DAZN involved.

Gib who is good friends with KSI, called out Jake Paul to a boxing match on the undercard of Logan Paul vs. KSI but Jake refused to acknowledge him and said he wasn’t a big enough draw or challenge for him to entertain it.

Every press event for the Logan Paul vs. KSI II bout Gib would be there to confront and call out Jake. The two would exchange words and Gib would try to get Jake worked up.

All the trash talk eventually worked. The two finally made the fight happen and will make it a pro boxing match with no headgear and smaller gloves.

For Jake this is just a tune-up fight for him to land a fight with KSI to avenge his brothers controversial split decision loss. Gib said he will shock Jake and that fight will never happen after he hands him his first professional defeat.

Fight Card

Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler

Tevin Farmer vs. Joseph Diaz

Daniel Roman vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev

The YouTube pre-fight event begins at 8:00 PM PT/5:00 PM PT (video below).

Jake Paul vs. Gib Countdown Show



