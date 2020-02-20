Bob Arum: Anthony Joshua is not an elite fighter, he ran around the ring

Top Rank promotions head honcho, Bob Arum, is in Las Vegas to promoter the upcoming Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 heavyweight championship bout that takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 22.

The longtime promoter of Top Rank promotions handles Tyson Fury and predicted his guy to knockout Wilder in the fight.

The joint network event will be covered by ESPN and FOX in the USA, both will networks carry the fight on Pay-Per-View and will have a mixed broadcasting team covering the event with commentators from both networks working together during the live broadcast.

When Elie Seckbach of ESNEWS asked Arum what would be next, and brought up the name of Anthony Joshua, Arum quickly shot down the idea of the winner fighting Joshua because he doesn’t think much of him in terms of boxing skills.

“Joshua is not an elite fighter,” veteran promoter Bob Arum told ESNEWS. “Joshua got knocked out by Andy Ruiz and then fought an obese Ruiz and didn’t do anything accept run around the ring and throw his jab.”

Joshua who is promoted by Eddie Hearn and fights exclusively on DAZN in the USA, was knocked out by late replacement Andy Ruiz in New York on June 1, 2019, and lost his world championship belts and undefeated record. In the rematch, Joshua and Ruiz fought in Saudi Arabia on December 7, 2019 with Joshua winning by unanimous decision and reclaiming his titles.

After the fight boxing fans criticized Joshua just like Arum did and claimed he bored the place up and just ran the entire fight. Ruiz weighed 284 pounds, 16 pounds more than in the first fight and admitted after the fight that he came into the rematch out of shape because he partied and didn’t train seriously.

Arum who promoted some of the greatest fighters in history from Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr, and Manny Pacquiao, believes Tyson Fury with his charismatic personality could be the next big star in boxing should he defeat Wilder on February 22, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...