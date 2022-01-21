RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass will Live Stream the semifinals of the WCBS 4-man lightweight tournament

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS To Live Stream the World Cup Boxing Series “4-Man Lightweight Tournament” semifinals

LAS VEGAS (January 20, 2022) — RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® will stream the semifinals of World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) inaugural “4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, live and exclusively on February 24 from Palenque De La Expo in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico.

RJJ Boxing’s fourth consecutive year streaming on UFC FIGHT PASS will commence with an All-Latino, lightweight card, headlined by the WCBS semifinal round.

RJJ Boxing was the first boxing promotional company to sign a live and exclusive streaming deal with UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

“I know I speak for the entire RJJ Boxing organization when I say how excited and thrilled we all are to kick-off our 2022 season in Mexico, especially with this line-up of warriors,” RJJ Boxing president Lisa Veltre said. “I have had the honor of watching some of these fighters climb the ranks over the past year and it truly is an honor to witness how they have earned their position in this tournament. All of their blood, sweat and tears will be showcased in the square circle come February 24th. To be able to showcase talent like this to the world, thanks to the UFC FIGHT PASS, is going to be a thrill in and of itself.”

The World Boxing Council (WBC) is sanctioning the WCBS’ “4-Man lightweight Tournament,” created by CEO Terry Hollan and matchmaker Guy Taylor, and the winner will be crowned the WBC Latino Lightweight Champion, as well as positioned in the WBC’s top 15 ratings.

The WCBS “4-Man Tournament” semifinals matchups have been announced: Luis “Koreano” Torres (14-0, 9 KOs) vs. Rodolfo “Rudy” Flores (14-5, 6 KOs), Alberto “El Alacan” Ruiz (11-4, 8 KOs) vs. Isai “Gaga” Hernandez (11-2-2, 7 KOs).

Semifinal’s action will be contested in 8-round bouts, 10 rounds for the championship final. The WCBS will also feature one “overtime” round, if needed, to declare a winner in the event of a draw upon the conclusion of the scheduled distance.

WCBS will also be offering a “Fight of the Night” and “Knockout” bonuses to each contestant through the duration of its “4-Man Lightweight Tournament.”

The 20-year-old Torres, a former WBC Youth Silver lightweight champion, is the pre-tournament favorite.

Flores, 26, has notable victories, both by way of decision, over Jesus Acosta Zazueta (16-5-2) and Jairo Lopez (18-5).

Ruiz upset 15-0 WBC Latino Lightweight Champion Jair Valtierra by way of a fifth-round knockout to capture the crown last August, which he has since lost in a non-title fight, which left this coveted title vacated for the tournament victor.

Excluding a “no-contest” in his last fight against 13-0-1 Francisco Lopez, Hernandez goes into the tournament having won five of his last six fights.

Torres and Ruiz will be fighting at home in Obregon.

“It was a big surprise when we got the call from Roy Jones Jr., Boxing president Lisa Veltre asking if we’d like to be the opening show on UFC FIGHT PASS to kick-off its 2022 season,” Taylor remarked. “It’s a great opportunity and platform and we at World Cup Boxing Series thank RJJ Boxing, Lisa, and UFC FIGHT PASS for this opportunity.”

Also scheduled to be streamed on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS are a pair of tantalizing light matches.

Venezuelan knockout artist Fradimil Macayo (15-1, 13 KOs) clashes with his unbeaten Mexican opponent, Armando Ramirez (5-0-1,2 KOs) in an 8-round bout.

Undefeated 19-year-old prospect Jorge “Jorgito” Cota (6-0, 4 KOs), the youngest in the famed Mexican fightin’ Montiel family, led by his grandfather Fernando Montiel, battles Guatemalan challenger Rene “Kampana” de Leon Mazariegos (7-3, 4 KOs), in a scheduled 6-rounder.

Cota, who was 140-10 as an amateur, is following in the footsteps of his Montiel (54-6-2, 39 KOs from 1996-2016), a 5-time, 3-division (flyweight, super flyweight, and bantamweight) World champion.

