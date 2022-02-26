Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Scottish undisputed light welterweight world champion, Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs), heads home to defend his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF belts against undefeated Jack Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs) in front of a packed house at The OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday night.

Taylor, 31, was on cloud nine after unifying all the world titles in the 140-pound division against then unbeaten American WBC, WBO champion Jose Ramirez.

The southpaw went into the United States in Ramirez country and was able to win a unanimous decision in a fight that he made look easy. He left no doubt by hurting Ramirez several times in the fight and almost stopping him.

He wants to defend his undisputed title a few more times and eventual move up to the welterweight division and target the likes of Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

Catterall, 28, could put a halt to those plans if he can defeat Taylor in what would be one of the biggest upsets in boxing.

This is a chance of a lifetime for the little known Catterall who comes from Chorley, Lancashire, but he is ready and chased this fight so he was elated when he had the opportunity to fight for not just any championship but the undisputed title with all the belts on the line.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight Championship – Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall (WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO Titles)

Featherweight – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan

Heavyweight – Nick Campbell vs. Jay McFarlane

Women’s Featherweight – Ebonie Jones vs. Efty Kathopouli

Light Heavyweight – John Docherty vs. Jordan Grant

Welterweight – Paddy Donovan vs. Miroslav Serban

Super Featherweight – Kurt Walker vs. Jaroslav Hriadel

Junior Middleweight – Kieran Molloy vs. Damian Esquisabel

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall airs on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM GMT/2:00 PM ET, Live Stream on ESPN+ in the USA and broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK.

