Kell Brook batters rival Amir Khan and stops him in round 6

The grudgematch was finally settled and Kell Brook went in there with the intention of destroying his longtime rival Amir Khan and his entire goal was to stop him not win on points and he did.

Khan was no match. Brook was too big, too strong, and too relentless. The fight ended in six rounds with Khan on wobbly legs and running for his life as Brook stalked him like the Terminator with a smile on his face until the referee waved off the fight.

We finally saw who the real ducker was and that was Khan. Brook was correct once again that Khan only took this fight because he could no longer command any paydays and was desperate for a big money fight so that was the only reason he took the fight.

Brook all along told the public that Khan was ducking him and the more he made up lies about owning him in sparring the worse the beating would be if he stepped into the ring with him.

Khan talked a big game but nothing he could do worked. Brook ate every single shot, walked him down and destroyed him. Khan woke up a sleeping giant and poked a bear and got what he deserved.

It’s time for Khan to officially hang up the gloves or maybe fight YouTubers in Dubai like Floyd Mayweather if he wants to get some paydays to account for his lavish lifestyle and spending.

What can I say about Brook he finally got closure and nothing beats getting to shut up a person who kept talking trash, while running for years from a fight.

I think Brook can have a few more fights at junior middleweight if he fights with the same passion and ferocity he did against Khan, lets hope this is a second act for Brook and re-teaming with his old trainer Dominic Ingle and stopping his rival Khan has fueled the hunger for him to capture another belt in another weight division.

