Watch Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios, Santa Cruz vs Carbajal Fight Live on YouTube PPV

Keith Thurman hasn’t fought in over two years since his close and hard-fought decision loss to Filipino ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao in July of 2019.

Thurman has been riddled with injuries throughout his career and before Errol Spence and Terence Crawford were considered the two kings at 147-pounds, it was Keith Thurman who held two belts having beat Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter before he was forced to take a layoff for an elbow injury.

During that short hiatus title’s changed hands and Terence Crawford entered the division with a win over Jeff Horn for the WBO title, while Errol Spence held the IBF title and then unified the WBC belt against Shawn Porter.

Thurman feels like the boxing world has forgot about him and are counting him out since his loss to Pacquiao two years ago.

The Florida native isn’t going to retire anytime soon and he is out to prove he still has what it takes and will return to the ring against a young and hungry Mario Barrios.

Barrios is a former WBA champion in the 140-pound division until he lost the title to Tank Davis.

The weight cut could have played a role in his body breaking down. The Texan feels not having to trim off that extra 7 pounds will make his body much stronger and fresher on fight night.

He isn’t here just for a paycheck but taking on one of the top dogs in the division to prove he is a player at welterweight and ready to put the other top dogs on notice.

The co-main event features multiple division champion Leo Santa Cruz taking on Keenan Carbajal in what could be a fight of the night bout.

Santa Cruz also lost to Tank Davis and is ready to climb to the top again and is looking to a showdown with newly crowned Filipino WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo.

Carbajal sees this as an opportunity to make a name for himself in boxing by taking out a star and big name in Santa Cruz.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios

Super Featherweight – Leo Santa Cruz vs. Keenan Carbajal

Super Welterweight – Jesus Ramos vs. Vladimir Hernandez

Super Bantamweight – Luis Nery vs. Carlos Castro

Thurman vs. Barrios Live Stream can be purchased on YouTube Pay-Per-View for $79.99

