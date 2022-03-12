How to Watch Leigh Wood vs. Michael “Mick” Conlan Fight Live Stream on March 12

Leigh Wood of Great Britain will defend his WBA ‘Regular’ Featherweight championship against undefeated Irish star Michael “Mick” Conlan live at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

The boxing event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and the live stream broadcast will be on DAZN.

Wood, 33, pulled off a huge upset to become WBA featherweight champion when he stopped then champion Xu Can of China in the last round of their battle at the Fight Camp Series back in July of 2021.

Tonight will be Wood’s first title defense and he will be in for a tough fight with a hungry and undefeated Irish challenger trying to become a world champion himself.

Conlan, 30, is and undefeated Olympic Bronze medalist and top boxing star out of Ireland.

This will be Conlan’s first attempt at a world title and he is more motivated than ever to taste championship Gold.

The main event has the makings of an exciting battle because Wood wants to retain the belt and hold it for a long time, while Conlan is going to stop at nothing to get it.

Once beaten former female WBC/IBO super featherweight champion Terri Harper will make her first appearance in the ring since losing her titles by knockout to American Alycia Baumgardner in November. She will be in the co-feature against Yamila Belen Abellaneda of Argentina.

The Wood vs. Conlan fight will be shown live on the DAZN subscription based live streaming service in over 200 countries except for Australia and New Zealand on March 12, 2022.

Fight Card

Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan

Terri Harper vs. Yamila Belen Abellaneda

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Juan Carlos Rubio

Gary Cully vs. Miguel Vazquez

Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Simon Krebs

Thomas Carty vs. Michael Boloz

Nico Leivars vs. Jose Hernandez

Date and Time and How to Watch:

Leigh Wood vs Micheal Conlan takes place at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT Live Stream on DAZN. For more information on tonight’s event and how to watch visit: https://www.dazn.com

