Mexican prospects Jorge Lugo Cota & Marco Cota Moreno sign with World Cup Boxing Series

World Cup Boxing Series inks pair of red-hot Mexican boxing prospects Jorge Lugo Cota & Marco Cota Moreno

LOS ANGELES (March 30, 2022) — World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), founded by CEO Terry Hollan and matchmaker Guy Taylor, has signed two of the most sought-after Mexican prospects, lightweights Jorge Lugo Cota (8-0, 7 KOs) and Marco Cota Moreno (6-0, 4KOs).

The talented tandem had a combined 301-19 amateur record, including nine state and seven national championships.

“These two young men are the foundation of what our company is built on,” Taylor said. “Both of these young men have a deep amateur background, high ring IQ, and both are extremely marketable. We are going to introduce another tournament that will start in the summer and one, if not both young men, will be showcased in it.”

The 20-year-old Cota is the youngest member of the famed Montiel family. led by former 4-time World Champion Fernando Montiel 54-6 (39KO). “Jorgito,” as he is best known, was 155-15 as an amateur and 4-time Sinaloa State Champion.

As a professional, Cota has an 8-0 (7 KOs) record, winning each and every round of his young pro career.

“I am very thankful to the World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), Guy Taylor and Terry Hollan,” Cota commented. “They have put their trust in me since day one. My job is to always be ready for any challenge put in front of me and I really appreciate this opportunity.”

Moreno, 19, was 146-4 as an amateur, highlighted by a bronze-medal performance at the 2015 National Tournament, in addition to winning a gold medal as National Champion. He was also a 5-time Sonora State Champion.

Moreno is currently 6-0 (4 KOs) in the pro ranks with all his knockouts coming in round one at an average time of less than two-minutes.

“I am very happy to sign with World Cup Boxing Series,” Moreno reacted . “I know that my career will be in good hands, and I will do everything possible to grow in this sport to be able to fulfill my dreams”

Cota (TKO5) and Moreno (UDEC4) were triumphant last week in Mexico during the 2022 Feria Nacional Nayarit Festival streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

“Our plan is to keep these guys as active as possible without burning them out” Taylor added. “Thankfully, we can keep them fighting every month. If they’re ready to fight, we will have a spot for them. Our goal is to get both to 11-0 or 12-0 by the end of 2022”

