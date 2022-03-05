Slap Fighting Championship: Zalewski vs Viernes Free Live Stream at the Arnold Sports Festival

The greatest action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and YouTube superstar Logan Paul have teamed up with the PunchDown Slap Fighting Championship for a special free live stream event online part of the 2022 Arnold Sports Festival weekend in Columbus, Ohio on March 5.

The Slap Fighting Championship event streams live on Fanmio, as well as Logan Paul’s official YouTube and Facebook Live pages.

In the main event, undefeated titans Dawid “Zales” Zalewski (16-0) and Koa “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Viernes (9-0) square off for the Super Heavyweight Slap Fighting Championship Title and somebodies “0” has got to go.

Zalewski is the 3-time champion out of Poland and Viernes is the unbeaten American underdog ready to try and take the title from the top dog.

The entire card will feature multiple slap fighting bouts with tough male and female competitors going toe to toe and fans will see why this is the most exciting new combative sport and will attract views like MMA and Bare knuckle boxing.

Slap Fighting Championship Card

Dawid “Zales” Zalewski vs. Koa “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Viernes

Maksymilian Leeniak vs. Nikolas Toth

Pater Truchlik vs. Karol Wylupek

Jakub Dudczyk vs. Piotr Hawryluk

Mateusz Kazmierczak vs. Michal Kucinski

Adrianna Sledz vs. Julia Kruzer

The Arnold Sports Festival is an annual event that features the all types of sports and fitness events, and has an expo where fans can meet the competitors and also purchase bodybuilding, and health supplements from various booths.

Event’s include the Arnold Classic Bodybuilding Competition, Arnold Strongman Classic Competition, various Arnold Sports Festival Event Competitions, and combat sports, fans can watch this live on Fanmio PPV on March 4 to March 6. For more info visit: https://fanmio.com/products/arnold-sports

The Slap Fighting Championship Free Live Stream event will take place at the Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 PM PT.

Live Streams available on:

https://Fanmio.com/SFC

https://YouTube.com/LoganPaulvlogs

https://Facebook.com/LoganPaul

