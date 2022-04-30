BKFC 24: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Joe Riggs FREE Live Stream Fight Card Prelims

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls, MT on April 30 for BKFC 24: Hunt vs. Riggs for the Light Heavyweight Title.

Lorenzo Hunt is the current BKFC Light Heavyweight champion and he is 6 and 1 in bare knuckle bouts. Riggs a former UFC star and MMA veteran is 3-1-1 in bare knuckle bouts.

Hunt is the favorite heading into the fight but Riggs has the technical boxing skill and believes his superior boxing will beat the hard charging Hunt.

Riggs will also have the hometown advantage as he lives in Great Falls, and Hunt trains out of Puerto Rico.

BKFC will broadcast a FREE three-fight live stream on their official YouTube page before the main card which will be available on FITE.TV and the BKTV app.

The prelim card will feature Braeden Tovey versus Jordan Christensen, James Dennis taking on Brian Maxwell and Dylan Schulte going head to head with Darrick Gates.

Prelim Card

Braeden Tovey vs. Jordan Christensen

James Dennis vs. Brian Maxwell

Dylan Schulte vs. Darrick Gates

The Free preliminary fight card on YouTube airs on Saturday, April 30, at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT.



YouTube video upload by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

BKFC 24: Hunt vs Riggs takes place on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on FITE.TV and the BKTV App.

