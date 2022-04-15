Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas Live Stream Fight Weigh In Video

The home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team is going to be packed with thousands of adoring fans of undefeated welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. as he tries to unify his WBC and IBF titles against WBA champion Yordenis Ugas on April 16 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Spence is considered the best welterweight in the world and he is anxious to step back in the ring after surgery on his torn retina which forced him to pull out of his dream fight with Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Spence will face Cuban Yordenis Ugas the man who replaced him and ended up defeating Manny Pacquiao and received all the glory.

Before the welterweight championship unification event, the fighters in the main event and the undercard will weigh-in to make sure they meet the contractual agreed upon weights.

Spence and Ugas must make the official weight limit of 147-pounds in order to defend their welterweight titles. If either fighter misses their weight or fails to make it on a second try they could be subject to a fine and penalty per the athletic commission, and the opposing fighter can either opt out of the fight or continue on with a portion of the fighters purse who failed to make weight. Both Spence and Ugas are professional and will do their best to make the limit.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will take place on Friday before the big SHOWTIME PPV showdown on April 16th.

Fights on the card and the weigh limit they must make at weigh-in:

Welterweight (147 lbs) Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas

Welterweight (147 lbs) Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis

Lightweight (135 lbs) Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

Welterweight (147 lbs) Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez

Lightweight (135 lbs) Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas

Light Welterweight (140 lbs) Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa

The Errol Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas Fight Weigh-In Live Stream starts on Friday, April 15 at 12:00 PM ET – 9:00 AM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas Weigh-In Live Stream Video



YouTube video upload Premier Boxing Champions

Watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, April 16, 2022, live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

Like this: Like Loading...