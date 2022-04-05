Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe Live Stream Fight Weigh-in Video

Popular social media star and boxer Ryan “KingRy” Garcia returns to the boxing ring after a year of inactivity to take on durable Ghanaian contender Emmanuel Tagoe live on April 9th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Garcia, 23, is one of the most promising stars in the sport, and he has millions of fans on social media, but he wants to make it known that he is a boxer first.

The undefeated lightweight contender hasn’t fought since his impressive hard fought TKO of Luke Campbell back in January of 2021.

He departed ways with Canelo Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso and hooked up with veteran trainer Joe Goossen and is ready to show what he learned on Saturday night.

Garcia who was dealing with mental health issues during the layoff, feels stronger than ever and has gained some clarity, he opted to take on a very tough challenge in veteran fighter Emmanuel Tagoe of Ghana.

Tagoe, 33, is ten years older than Garcia and is ready to shock the world by stunning the popular fighter in front of his adoring fans.

This is an opportunity of a lifetime for Tagoe and also a moment for Garcia to prove he still has his mind in the game by beating a very tough veteran in Tagoe.

Before the two get into the ring to fight, they must make the contracted weight limit of 135 pounds at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday.

Fight fans will be able to watch the weigh-in live online via YouTube live streaming feed.

Fight Card

Light Weight – Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe

Light Welterweight – George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias

Featherweight – Gregory Morales vs. Katsuma Akitsugi

Super Bantamweight – Hector Valdez vs. Daniel Colula Moncada

The weigh-in live stream airs on Friday, April 8 at 11:00 a.m. PT on DAZN YouTube channel.



YouTube video upload by DAZN

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT on DAZN

Like this: Like Loading...