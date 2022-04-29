Watch Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson Fight Weigh-In Live Stream Video

Super Featherweight Champions Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson will face off in a unification bout on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but first the main event fighters must make the contracted weight limit for their title fight on Friday’s weigh-in.

The weigh-in will be live streamed on Top Rank’s YouTube page and will be open to the public.

Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) is a hard hitting and exciting fighter who trains alongside Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez and has been waiting for a huge moment like this.

Valdez, 31, believes his power will prevail and his pro experience, but he will need to be focused because fellow undefeated champion Stevenson is no cakewalk, he has a high boxing IQ and skill set.

Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) is a highly touted American two-division champion who currently holds the WBO 130-pound title.

Stevenson, 24, is one of the youngest champions in boxing and has a bright future ahead of him, and he sees himself as the next big superstar in boxing and a win over Valdez will push him closer to his goal of undisputed champion in the division.

Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh will be part of the event and US Olympic Silver Medalist Keyshawn Davis as well.

The event is promoted by Top Rank Promotions and will be televised and live streamed on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

Live Stream Weigh-In Show: Valdez vs. Stevenson airs on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET/PT on YouTube (Video Below).

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson Weigh-In Live Stream Video



YouTube video upload by Top Rank Boxing

