Watch Paul Butler vs. Jonas Sultan Fight Live Stream Online April 22

British contender Paul Butler expected to face Filipino WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero on Friday night, but instead he will face another Filipino Jonas Sultan for the WBO interim title.

Butler (33-2, 15 KOs) was supposed to fight Casimero twice and both times he was pulled form the fight, first from illness and second for violating the British Boxing Board of Control’s health and medical guidelines. Casimero was caught using a sauna on fight week to make weight and sauna usage is against the rules.

Butler could have opted to pull out of the event altogether but he would rather stay active even though his dream of winning a world title has been crushed once again by Casimero being pulled from the fight twice.

On Friday he will fight for the WBO interim title and the WBO will decided on if the winner of Butler vs. Sultan will be elevated to champion status depending on what they decide with Casimero’s situation.

Jonas Sultan (18-5, 11 KOs) has a chance to shine as a late replacement and he is ready and willing to put on a show for the fans on Friday.

Sultan is a hard hitter who actually fought and beat Casimero years ago, so he believes he is the much better fighter and opponent.

Fight Card

Bantamweight – Paul Butler vs. Jonas Sultan (WBO interim title)

Featherweight – Peter McGrail vs. Uriel Lopez

Light Welterweight – Sam Maxwell vs. Alejandro Meneses

Featherweight – James Dickens vs. Andoni Gago

Light Heavyweight – Rocky Fielding vs. Timo Laine

Bantamweight – Will Cawley vs. Marius Vysniauskas

Super Featherweight – Harry Kinsella vs. Christian Narvaez

Super Bantamweight – Joe McGrail vs. Mohammed Alwarith

Lightweight – Frankie Stringer vs. Simas Volosinas

Lightweight – Steven Cairns vs. Jose Hernandez

Bantamweight – Blane Hyland vs. Stephen Jackson

Venue: M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England

Date and Time: Friday, April 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: FUBO Sports Network in the USA, Eurosport1 in the UK and Live Stream on Probellum.com

Like this: Like Loading...