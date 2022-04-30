WATCH UFC Vegas 53: Rob Font vs Marlon Vera Live Stream on ESPN

The Ultimate Fighting Championship holds another event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with UFC Vegas 53: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera live on April 30th on ESPN.

In the main event Rob Font and Marlon “Chito” Vera were scheduled to face off in a bantamweight but, but Font failed to make weight and forfeited 20 percent of his purse money to Vera for the fight to go forward with a catchweight of 138.5 lbs.

Vera who comes from Ecuador is still on a mission to become the first ever UFC champion from his country and tonight he sees Font in his way of that goal.

Font comes from Central Massachusetts has fought in the lightweight, featherweight and now the bantamweight divisions.

His failure to make the 135 pound limit shows his body might be outgrowing the division especially since he is considered a bigger bantamweight and started his career in the 155 pound division.

Font last fought Jose Aldo and lost, he is looking to bounce back and get a huge win over Vera.

On the co-main event former UFC heavyweight champion and long time veteran of the sport Andrei “Pitbull” Arlovski will continue his dream of recapturing championship gold, and he will take on heavyweight contender Jake Collier.

UFC Vegas 53 Fight Night Card

Catchweight (138.5 lb) – Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Heavyweight – Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Featherweight – Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Lightweight – Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Featherweight – Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Middleweight – Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Venue: UFC Apex

Date and Time: Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM PT

TV and Live Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

