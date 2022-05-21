American lightweight Rashida Ellis wins 2022 Elite Women’s World Championships gold

ISTANBUL, Turkey (May 20, 2022) — Lightweight Rashida Ellis (Lynn, Mass.) closed out the 2022 Elite Women’s World Championships the same way she began this tournament, having fun and winning.

Ellis, who won bronze at the 2019 Elite Women’s World Championships, became the first American woman to win the lightweight division at the IBA World Championships following her 3-2 decision victory over 2019 World Champion and 2020 Olympic silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil.

“It’s about time,” stated Ellis following her victory. “I feel good, I worked hard for this. I had to just fight my fight and look what happens when I do.”

Ellis was in the lead following the first round, which saw the judges score it 4-1. The second and third round were more evenly matched, with both rounds being scored 3-2 for the American, resulting in a final 3-2 decision.

This marked the fifth time the American and Brazilian have met in international competition, with Ferreira taking the last three decisions, including the recent 2022 Elite AMBC Championship finals held this March in Ecuador.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” said USA Boxing Head Coach Billy Walsh. “This year she has changed after coming out of the Olympics disappointed, so she got herself in really great shape for this and produce a performance that was world class. All five of her performances were world class.”

Ellis defeated Marija Malencia of Croatia (5-0), Krisandy Rioz of Venezuela (5-0), Jaismine of India (4-1) and Donjeta Sadiku of Kosovo (5-0) in route to her championship bout.

Click here to have a look back at this year’s Elite Women’s World Championships:

https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Boxing/2022-Women-World-Championships

Final Results

60 kg: Rashida Ellis, Lynn, Mass./USA, dec. over Beatriz Ferreira/BRA, 3-2

INFORMATION:

www.usaboxing.org

Twitter: @USABoxing, USABoxingAlumni

Instagram: @USABoxing

Facebook: /USABoxing

Like this: Like Loading...