Angel Acosta vs Janiel Rivera Free Fight Live Stream Golden Boy Fight Night

Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino will feature a main event between two Puerto Rican warriors in former world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta and Janiel Rivera. The boxing event takes place on Thursday, May 12 and will be live streamed on DAZN and YouTube.

Acosta (22-3-1, 21 KOs) held the WBO light flyweight world championship and is ready to step up to a new division to campaign for another world title this time at super flyweight.

Rivera (18-8-3, 11 KOs) is a tough Puerto Rican fighter who is on a 5 fight losing streak but hopes to pull of the upset on Thursday night and prove he is still capable to box and not retire from the sport just yet.

The co-main event pits undefeated featherweight standout Victor Morales (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington, against Californian Alberto Torres (11-4-3, 4 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight bout.

Undefeated super bantamweight prospect Rudy Garcia (12-0-1, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles, California will go up against a durable veteran in Diul Olguin (15-22-5, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in an 8-rounder.

Young up and coming welterweight Jimmy Brenes (1-0, 1 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida will head into his second professional fight against Hector Perez (0-0-1) of Inglewood, CA, they will battle it out in a 4-round welterweight bout.

Undefeated Eric Tudor (2-0, 2 KOs) will face Donte Stubbs (6-4, 2 KOs) in a 6-round super welterweight fight and Victorville, California top amateur boxer Daniel Luna will make his professional boxing debut in a 4-round featherweight fight against Johnathan Berry.

Golden Boy Fight Night Card

Super Flyweight – Angel Acosta vs. Janiel Rivera

Featherweight – Victor Morales vs. Alberto Torres

Super Bantamweight – Rudy Garcia vs. Diuhl Olguin

Super Welterweight – Eric Tudor vs. Donte Stubbs

Featherweight – Daniel Luna vs. Johnathan Berry

Welterweight – Jimmy Brenes vs. Hector Perez

Golden Boy Fight Night: Acosta vs Rivera airs on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT, a FREE live stream will be available on Golden Boy Boxing YouTube Channel.



Upload by Golden Boy Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...