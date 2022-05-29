Gervonta Tank Davis vs Rolando Rolly Romero Live Stream Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Shortly after the end of the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero WBA lightweight championship fight on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, the combatants and teams will speak at the Post-Fight Press Conference.

Tank Davis and Rolly Romero are two of the toughest fighters at 135 pounds and agreed to square off in the ring, both are under the Mayweather Promotions umbrella and undefeated and only one fighter will leave with their perfect record and the title.

The boxing event is presented by Premier Boxing Champions, promoted by TMT promotions, TGB promotions, and broadcast by Showtime Championship Boxing.

Fight fans can tune in for the post-fight presser to see what the winner and the loser of tonight’s event has to say. Will the winner call out the winner of George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney for a chance to become the undisputed champion?

The Free live stream will be shown online on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel and will begin around 10:00 PM PT on Saturday, May 28, 2022 on the west coast / 1:00 AM ET on Sunday, May 29 on the east coast.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero POST-FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE Live Stream Video



YouTube video upload by Premier Boxing Champions

