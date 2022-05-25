Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Rolly Romero Final Press Conference Live Stream Video

Watch WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando “Rolly” Romero exchange words during the final press conference ahead of their scheduled clash on Saturday, May 28, 2022, live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

The press conference will take place on Thursday, May 24 at the Barclays in Brooklyn, New York and will be live streamed on YouTube.

Tank Davis is on the final fight of his contract with Floyd Mayweather’s promotional outfit, and he wants to make sure he goes into free agency with an impressive win.

He will fight Mayweather’s fighter Rolando “Rolly” Romero, a power puncher with a wild style, who believes in his ability to knock anyone out.

This fight will be a battle of undefeated power punchers and it has the makings of a possible knockout of the year if both fighters come to bang.

Neither guy has tasted defeat and both are offensive minded fighters who like to finish the show with a KO.

The WBA (regular) lightweight title of Davis will be up on the line, the winner would be interested in the undisputed championship but first need to focus on Saturday night.

Watch the final press conference and listen to the fighters and their teams talk and give their thoughts about the fight and the opponents.

The event is hosted by Premier Boxing Champions and will be broadcast on their YouTube Channel.



Upload by Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 9/6 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME PPV.

Like this: Like Loading...