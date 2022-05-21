UFC Fight Night Vegas 55: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira Live Stream on ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship holds UFC Vegas 55: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira on May 21, 2022, at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada and it will live stream on ESPN+.

Former women’s boxing champion and UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm will step back into the Octagon after a two year lay off at the age of 40 to prove to the world that age is nothing but a number.

Her opponent on fight night will be Ketlen Viera a tough Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt who is 10 years younger than Holm.

Holm is best known for her upset KO win of Ronda Rousey where she captured UFC gold in Australia against the most famous and dominant female fighter of the time.

She would eventually lose the title and have ups and downs in the sport with many saying she is done and needs to retire, but Holm is out to prove the doubters wrong and she aims to get her hands on the UFC gold again and be one of the few champions to capture the belt in their 40’s.

Viera is looking at this moment as an opportunity to take out another former champion. In her last fight she beat Miesha Tate and wants to add Holm to her resume and hopes a huge win on Saturday gets her closer to a title shot.

UFC Vegas 55 Main Card

Women’s Bantamweight – Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Welterweight – Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Middleweight – Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic

Women’s Strawweight – Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

Middleweight – Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Preliminary Undercard

Middleweight – Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Heavyweight – Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter

Lightweight – Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic

Bantamweight – Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

Featherweight – Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares

Women’s Strawweight – Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes

Watch UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira live stream on ESPN+ on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

