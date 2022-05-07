Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol Live Stream Online Saturday Night

Undisputed super middleweight world champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez moves up to the light heavyweight division to challenge undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will take place after the Kentucky Derby and shown on DAZN PPV.

Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) has won titles in four different weight classes spanning from 154, 160, 168 and 175 pounds. Most recently he became the undisputed champion at super middleweight defeating Caleb Plant for all the belts.

Tonight the Mexican star will go back to the 175 lbs division to challenge the dangerous and undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) has an extensive amateur background and hasn’t tasted defeat in the professional ranks.

He is coming off a unanimous decision victory to Umar Salamov and landed the huge mega-fight with Canelo which he believes is a winnable fight for him.

A win over Canelo will make Bivol a star in boxing and if he does it in impressive fashion it will be a huge statement.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol (WBA Title)

Super Lightweight – Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela

Welterweight – Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez

Lightweight – Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai

Heavyweight – Zhang Zhilei vs. Scott Alexander

Flyweight – Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto

Super Middleweight – Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva

Super Featherweight – Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa

Light Welterweight – Fernando Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Date and Time: Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN Pay-Per-View (www.dazn.com)

