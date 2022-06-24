A Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rematch on the horizon?

The newly inducted Hall of Famer, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr., is known for his ability to make big bucks at the box office and rumors are swirling around online that the undefeated Pay-Per-View king is in talks to face Irish UFC star Conor McGregor in a rematch.

The news broke via Floyd Mayweather’s most trusted source FightHype. FightHype as stated by Mayweather is the go to source for any updates or news on his possible boxing ventures.

The Tweet posted at 1:42 PM on June 23, 2022 by FightHype read:

Sources: @FloydMayweatherand @TheNotoriousMMA are currently in talks for a potential rematch. If it happens, expect Mayweather to pocket another 9-figure payday. #MayweatherMcGregor2 – FightHype

Mayweather is currently scheduled to face Japanese MMA star and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition boxing match for RIZIN Fighting Federation in September.

Mayweather vs. McGregor took place on August 26, 2017, it was a professional boxing match, and the pro boxing debut of Conor McGregor. Mayweather eventually won the fight by TKO in round 10.

The crossover event would turn out to be a massive success and it was also the second highest selling Pay-Per-View in boxing history, selling 4.3 million PPV buys. The number one Pay-Per-View was Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao in 2015 with 4.6 million PPV buys.

They will need to decide if the rematch will be a boxing exhibition or a pro boxing bout, as of yet the only thing we know so far is the two camps are in talks.

Like this: Like Loading...