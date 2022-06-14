Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to fight Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura at RIZIN event

Retired undefeated boxing star Floyd “Money” Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame over the weekend, but doesn’t have any intention of stepping away from the squared circle as he quickly announced on Monday that he will fight Japanese MMA star and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition match for RIZIN Fighting Federation sometime in September.

The match will take place in Japan and will be under RIZIN the same mixed martial arts promotional company that promoted the Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa exhibition back in December of 2018.

The opponent for the exhibition event will be Mikuru Asakura a popular YouTuber and MMA fighter out of Japan who trained boxing as a kid to stay out of trouble.

Asakura is 29 years old and is a lot bigger than Mayweather’s last RIZIN opponent Tenshin Nasukawa who mainly fights in the 125 to 135 weight divisions in kickboxing. Asakura fights in the 143 to 154 pound divisions in MMA and is 5 foot 9 inches tall.

Even though these fights are labeled exhibitions, they are very much real and both fighters will try to hurt each other as evidenced when Mayweather knocked out Nasukawa in their exhibition bout.

The 45-year-old Mayweather must be careful because Asakura has made it known he is looking at this fight as a way to make his name known, a knockout over Mayweather even in an exhibition bout would make him a huge international star in combative sports.

This will be Mayweather’s fourth exhibition bout, he fought kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul and former sparmate ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore in his previous exhibitions.

The fight details such as date, time, rules and venue will be announced later in the month.

Like this: Like Loading...